Camera traps installed in Shamshy-Tuyuk reserve to study snow leopards

From September 15 to September 21, 2025, a ranger from the Department of Specially Protected Natural Areas of the Chui Regional Office of the Ministry of Natural Resources Ecology, and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan, together with scientists from Japan, installed 27 camera traps in Shamshy-Tuyuk reserve in Chui district. The ministry reported.

According to it, the purpose of the installation is to estimate the snow leopard population in the reserve and conduct scientific research on its habitat conditions.

The project participants included:

Kubanychbek Zhumabai uulu — Ak Ilbirs Foundation

Kinoshita Kozue — Kyoto University, Graduate School of Asian and African Area Studies

Esimora Hiroto — Kyoto University, Wildlife Research Center

Kikuchi Dale — Tokyo University of Agriculture, Faculty of Bio-Resources.