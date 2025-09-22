17:59
USD 87.45
EUR 102.85
RUB 1.05
English

Camera traps installed in Shamshy-Tuyuk reserve to study snow leopards

From September 15 to September 21, 2025, a ranger from the Department of Specially Protected Natural Areas of the Chui Regional Office of the Ministry of Natural Resources Ecology, and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan, together with scientists from Japan, installed 27 camera traps in Shamshy-Tuyuk reserve in Chui district. The ministry reported.

According to it, the purpose of the installation is to estimate the snow leopard population in the reserve and conduct scientific research on its habitat conditions.

The project participants included:

Kubanychbek Zhumabai uulu — Ak Ilbirs Foundation

Kinoshita Kozue — Kyoto University, Graduate School of Asian and African Area Studies

Esimora Hiroto — Kyoto University, Wildlife Research Center

Kikuchi Dale — Tokyo University of Agriculture, Faculty of Bio-Resources.
link: https://24.kg/english/344443/
views: 72
Print
Related
Germany plans to open new center for snow leopards in Kyrgyzstan
Program for conservation of snow leopards should be in Development Strategy
Almazbek Atambayev compares killers of snow leopards with mankurts
Hunting banned in half of territories of all hunting farms in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Sadyr Japarov receives Heads of Government of Organization of Turkic States Sadyr Japarov receives Heads of Government of Organization of Turkic States
Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan
Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan
Low water level at Toktogul reservoir: Energy Minister warns of toughest winter Low water level at Toktogul reservoir: Energy Minister warns of toughest winter
22 September, Monday
17:53
Over 100 stolen phones seized at Osh market in Bishkek Over 100 stolen phones seized at Osh market in Bishkek
17:39
Camera traps installed in Shamshy-Tuyuk reserve to study snow leopards
17:10
Monument to Shaiybek Ata unveiled in Issyk-Kul region
16:25
Director of contracting organization suspected of corruption in Kara-Balta
16:20
Trio Nomad welcomed in Bishkek after winning second place at Intervision 2025