17:58
Trio Nomad welcomed in Bishkek after winning second place at Intervision 2025

A warm reception was held at Manas International Airport for Kyrgyz trio Nomad, who returned from Moscow after competing at Intervision 2025 international music contest.

The group proudly represented Kyrgyzstan and secured second place among performers from 23 countries. The contest was broadcast to millions of viewers worldwide.

Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan Mirbek Mambetaliev personally greeted the artists. Friends, fans, and ministry representatives also welcomed them with flowers and traditional souvenirs as the musicians emerged from the arrivals hall to applause.

The minister emphasized that this achievement is not only a triumph for the trio but for the entire country, as Kyrgyz music gained recognition on the international stage.

The next Intervision contest in 2026 will be hosted by Saudi Arabia.
