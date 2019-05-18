Young musicians from Kyrgyzstan win Grand Prix at International Competitions

Young musicians from Kyrgyzstan won Grand Prix at International Competitions in Kazakhstan. Press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism reported.

The international competition Music Zholy was held in Almaty at P. Tchaikovsky Music College.

Students of the Bishkek Central Children’s Music School named after P.F. Shubin Aymira Asanova (komuz), Saule Osmonalieva (piano) and the ensemble of komuz players under the direction M. Aidyralieva (Uulbiyke Asankanova, Aybike Karagulova, Nursultan Ashiraliev, Aizhan Alykeeva, Aiperi Analbekova and Joomart Salimbayev) won Grand Prix.

The young musicians also took prize places. Nursultan Ashiraliev (komuz) and Andrei Kim (guitar) took the first places.

At the same time, another international competition «Biz Bakytty Balamyz» was held in Almaty. The director of the Central Children’s Music School named after P.F. Shubin G.K. Suranchieva became a member of the jury.

The competition was attended by over 800 people in different nominations. Kyrgyzstanis Zhibek Akhunbaeva (piano), Tunaiym Kubanychbekova (komuz) and Sofia Kolosova (piano) won the Grand Prix in the nomination «Aspapta Oynau.»