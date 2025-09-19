13:03
Aiperi Medet kyzy: Together we will reach new heights

Silver medalist of the World Wrestling Championships in Croatia, Aiperi Medet kyzy, addressed Kyrgyzstanis in a message on Instagram.

«I thank everyone who congratulates me and shares this joy. Winning gold is, of course, the cherished dream of each of us, but we accept this victory with gratitude. Behind it stand unyielding character and unbreakable spirit. I will never tire of serving my homeland. Until we win gold and conquer the highest peak, this journey will continue. The fight will go on until I myself say: ‘enough.’ Together we will reach new heights,» she posted.

In the final of the 76 kg weight category, the Kyrgyz wrestler lost to Genesis Rosangela Valdez from Ecuador (2-4).

Another Kyrgyz athlete, Nurzat Nurtaeva, won bronze at the World Championships.
