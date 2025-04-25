13:34
USD 87.32
EUR 99.37
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan awaits more volunteer English teachers

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan and the Peace Corps have signed a Memorandum of Understanding reaffirming their joint commitment to promoting English language learning and supporting the professional development of teachers in the country.

According to the ministry’s press service, the memorandum strengthens the long-standing cooperation between the Ministry and the Peace Corps, including their shared goal of increasing the number of volunteer English teachers in educational institutions across the republic.

Since 1993, more than 1,350 Peace Corps volunteers have worked in Kyrgyzstan. Currently, 44 English language teaching volunteers are working in schools throughout the country, and four volunteers under the ecotourism program are collaborating with local partners to promote sustainable tourism and improve English language skills.
link: https://24.kg/english/327351/
views: 129
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan outperforms countries in region in English proficiency
University and college students invited to participate in Spelling Bee contest
26 Peace Corps volunteers take oath in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. Peace Corps volunteers arrive in Kyrgyzstan
Projects to train English teachers launched in Kyrgyzstan
Peace Corps volunteers return to Kyrgyzstan for the first time since 2020
Kyrgyzstan takes 96th place in English Proficiency Index
Issyk-Kul police start learning English for World Nomad Games
Kyrgyz servicemen to be taught English
Almazbek Atambayev: Kyrgyz language – world heritage and English has to wait
Popular
Warm weather forecast in Bishkek for April 24–27 Warm weather forecast in Bishkek for April 24–27
Uzbekistan to introduce "golden visas" for foreign nationals starting June 1 Uzbekistan to introduce "golden visas" for foreign nationals starting June 1
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov makes first official visit to Bahrain President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov makes first official visit to Bahrain
27 foreigners illegally employed in sewing workshop in Bishkek 27 foreigners illegally employed in sewing workshop in Bishkek
25 April, Friday
12:50
Kyrgyzstan awaits more volunteer English teachers Kyrgyzstan awaits more volunteer English teachers
12:43
Heroes of Kyrgyzstan Alley to appear in Ata-Beyit complex
12:39
Dancers from Kyrgyzstan win gold at International Tournament in Russia
12:22
Journalists urge Prosecutor General's Office to stop attempts to close April TV
12:01
Officials in Kyrgyzstan to be required to subscribe to state newspapers