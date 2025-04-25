Kyrgyzstan awaits more volunteer English teachers

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan and the Peace Corps have signed a Memorandum of Understanding reaffirming their joint commitment to promoting English language learning and supporting the professional development of teachers in the country.

According to the ministry’s press service, the memorandum strengthens the long-standing cooperation between the Ministry and the Peace Corps, including their shared goal of increasing the number of volunteer English teachers in educational institutions across the republic.

Since 1993, more than 1,350 Peace Corps volunteers have worked in Kyrgyzstan. Currently, 44 English language teaching volunteers are working in schools throughout the country, and four volunteers under the ecotourism program are collaborating with local partners to promote sustainable tourism and improve English language skills.