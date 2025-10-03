15:54
Kent State University English Language Center to be opened in Bishkek

The Ministry of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation of the Kyrgyz Republic hosted a meeting between Deputy Minister Nurlan Omurov and Kent State University (Ohio, USA) Vice President for Global Education, Professor Marcello Fantoni.

According to the ministry, the parties discussed expanding cooperation between Kyrgyz universities and Kent State University, with a particular focus on academic mobility for students and faculty.

Following the talks, agreements were reached on several joint initiatives, including:

  • organizing English language courses for Kyrgyz university leaders and civil servants, both online and in person;
  • opening a Kent State University English Language Center at the I. Razzakov Kyrgyz State Technical University with the involvement of Kent State University faculty;
  • expanding academic mobility for students and faculty to improve the quality of education and deepen international cooperation.

«These agreements open new opportunities for advancing Kyrgyz-American educational partnerships and creating favorable conditions for the professional growth of students, faculty, and university administrators in Kyrgyzstan,» the ministry noted.
