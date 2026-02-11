Personnel changes announced in management of Tunduk OJSC

Personnel changes take place in the management of Tunduk OJSC. The powers of the Chairperson of the Board, Adilet Zhumaeva, have been terminated, the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange reported.

Talant Amanov has been appointed as the acting head of Tunduk OJSC.

The personnel decision was made by the sole shareholder — Minister of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies Azamat Zhamangulov.

Talant Amanov previously served as Deputy Director and Board Member responsible for the IT division of Tunduk OJSC.