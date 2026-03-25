11:14
USD 87.45
EUR 101.37
RUB 1.07
English

Tunduk JSC explains how it stores personal data of Kyrgyzstanis

Kyrgyzstan uses a decentralized data storage system, which prevents citizens’ information from being accumulated in a single location. Acting Chairman of the Board of Tunduk JSC, Talant Amanov, announced on Birinchi Radio.

He noted that all government agencies store data within their jurisdiction, which increases security.

«We don’t have a system where all data is stored in one place. Each government agency stores its own specialized information. For example, only the Ministry of Internal Affairs maintains criminal record records,» he explained.

According to him, this system significantly reduces the risk of data leakage, since access to information is not centralized but distributed among various agencies.

Talant Amanov also told about efforts to ensure cybersecurity. He clarified that much of this work is being carried out in collaboration with the State Committee for National Security, as the security of not only personal data but also the cybersecurity of government agencies as data holders is strategically important.

The development of digital services is driving user growth. After the launch of digital documents in 2023 and their legal validity, more than 1 million new users were registered within a year, the specialist explained.
link: https://24.kg/english/367339/
views: 159
Print
Related
Authorized capital of Tunduk OJSC to be increased by 300 million soms
Personnel changes announced in management of Tunduk OJSC
Self-ban on loans option to be available in Tunduk app in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan transfers some ministerial powers to Tunduk
Tunduk state institution to be transformed into joint-stock company
Documents issued through Tunduk may be recognized in EAEU countries
New digital certificates now available in Tunduk app
Government agencies to be required to use only Tunduk system from June 1
New service available for Kyrgyzstanis in Tunduk app
Two new services available in Tunduk mobile app
Popular
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan on the day of Orozo Ait Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan on the day of Orozo Ait
Agricultural census begins in Kyrgyzstan Agricultural census begins in Kyrgyzstan
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway planned to be launched in 2030 China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway planned to be launched in 2030
Agricultural clusters for 2 billion soms being created in Naryn Agricultural clusters for 2 billion soms being created in Naryn
25 March, Wednesday
11:01
Implementation of new technologies in Kyrgyzstan requires qualified personnel Implementation of new technologies in Kyrgyzstan requir...
10:52
15-volume history of Kyrgyz people project approved
10:47
Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan to travel to Kazakhstan for EAEU meetings
10:42
Several residential areas and districts of Bishkek to have no water on March 26
10:26
First SCO Youth Delphic Games opened in Bishkek