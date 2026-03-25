Tunduk JSC explains how it stores personal data of Kyrgyzstanis

Kyrgyzstan uses a decentralized data storage system, which prevents citizens’ information from being accumulated in a single location. Acting Chairman of the Board of Tunduk JSC, Talant Amanov, announced on Birinchi Radio.

He noted that all government agencies store data within their jurisdiction, which increases security.

«We don’t have a system where all data is stored in one place. Each government agency stores its own specialized information. For example, only the Ministry of Internal Affairs maintains criminal record records,» he explained.

According to him, this system significantly reduces the risk of data leakage, since access to information is not centralized but distributed among various agencies.

Talant Amanov also told about efforts to ensure cybersecurity. He clarified that much of this work is being carried out in collaboration with the State Committee for National Security, as the security of not only personal data but also the cybersecurity of government agencies as data holders is strategically important.

The development of digital services is driving user growth. After the launch of digital documents in 2023 and their legal validity, more than 1 million new users were registered within a year, the specialist explained.