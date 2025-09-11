Akzholtoi Turganbaev takes 3rd place at Start CIS Billiards Cup

Kyrgyzstani Akzholtoi Turganbaev took third place at the Start CIS Cup in combined pyramid, which was held in Tashkent from September 6 to September 10.
Eight billiard players from Kyrgyzstan were registered for the Cup. The best result was demonstrated by Akzholtoi Turganbaev from Osh. He reached the semi-finals, but lost to Alibek Omarov from Kazakhstan (1:5). Together with Uzbek Nodyrbek Mirzaev, Akzholtoi Turganbaev shared third place.
Yzatbek Ratbekov and Aziz Madaminov fell short of the podium. The first entered the top eight, and the second — in the top 16.