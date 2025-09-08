19:27
Kyrgyzstani Islam Narynbekov wins gold at Kettlebell Lifting Championship

Kyrgyzstani Islam Narynbekov won gold at the U.S. Championship and the Pan American Games in kettlebell lifting.

He competed with 32-kilogram kettlebells and won first place.

«This championship in the United States was a great experience for me. There is a great sporting atmosphere here, and I thank everyone who supported me. It is a great honor for me to represent Kyrgyzstan on the world stage,» the winner said.

Islam Narynbekov was the coach of the national youth team of Kyrgyzstan in 2022. Under his leadership, the team won three gold medals, two silver medals and a bronze at the World Championship in Bishkek, second place in the team relay and a bronze in the overall team standings, taking third place.

The athlete is a four-time champion of the Kyrgyz Republic, a medalist of the Asian Championship, a winner of international tournaments, a bronze medalist of the 2023 World Championship in Khiva (Uzbekistan) and a 2024 World Champion in Cholpon-Ata (Kyrgyzstan).
