State financial regulator reports rise in illegal online lotteries

The Financial Market Regulation and Supervision Service of Kyrgyzstan reported an increase in cases of illegal online lotteries.

The agency noted that fraudsters are using various online platforms, promising cars, large cash prizes, and other valuable rewards. However, such games do not comply with legal requirements.

According to the regulator, the main signs of illegal lotteries include:

  • Absence of a license;
  • Requirement to pay money to participate or to receive a prize;
  • Lack of official information on rules and deadlines;
  • Promises of large winnings without real grounds.

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan are reminded not to share personal data or money with organizers of suspicious lotteries, to immediately stop participating in dubious games, and to contact the relevant authorities for clarification.

If you doubt the legality of a lottery, you should check whether the organizer has a license, verify registration in official records, and remain vigilant when faced with offers that seem too good to be true.
