Kyrgyzstani organizes illegal lottery

The Service for Regulation and Supervision of the Financial Market monitored online platforms and discovered illegal financial activity by a citizen of Kyrgyzstan. The agency’s press service reported.

The investigation revealed that YouTube channel author Barsbek Batyraliev organized a lottery without permission from the authorized body. He collected money from citizens under the guise of a prize draw.

After the intervention of the state service and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ representative office in Russia, the organizer of the illegal lottery was detained. Explanatory work was carried out with him. He pledged to return the funds to participants by October 31 and cease his illegal activities.

However, it turned out that videos with new draw dates continue to be posted on this person’s second account. The agency is verifying this information in conjunction with the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Service for Regulation and Supervision of the Financial Market urges citizens not to participate in online lotteries without official permission and to report such cases.