New season of Kyrgyzstan’s Futsal Super League to start on September 6

The new season of the Futsal Super League of Kyrgyzstan will start on September 6. The Futsal Association reported.

According to its data, the championship will be held in the Super League format, which consists of a preliminary stage and a playoff. In the preliminary stage, teams will play each other in two rounds. Eight teams will advance to the playoffs.

Twelve teams will participate in the preliminary stage: Art Blast Group, Top-Togolok, Vivat, Toyota, Dostuk (all from Bishkek), Naryn (Naryn), Zhash-Muun (Jalal-Abad), Lider-OshMu, Alai (all from Osh), Karakol (Issyk-Kul), Talas (Talas), Kant (Kant).
