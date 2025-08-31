Kyrgyzstan to take over SCO chairmanship

Kyrgyzstan will take over the chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) for the 2025–2026 period, following China. Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov announced.

«In 2025–2026, the Kyrgyz Republic will chair the SCO. We will, of course, work in close contact with our Kyrgyz partners and provide full support whenever necessary,» he said.

The SCO summit opens today in Tianjin, China, bringing together a record number of participants — more than 20 heads of state, along with representatives of international organizations.

Leaders attending include the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Turkey, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan, as well as the Prime Ministers of India, Pakistan, Armenia, Egypt, Cambodia, Malaysia, Nepal, Vietnam, Laos, and the Maldives.

The main outcome of the summit will be the adoption of the SCO Development Strategy until 2035. This key document will define the organization’s long-term goals and directions for the next decade, solidifying its role as a key player in ensuring security, stability, and economic cooperation in the region.

In addition to the strategy, the 25th meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State is expected to result in the signing of several other significant documents aimed at strengthening the legal framework of cooperation among member states.