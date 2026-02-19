16:52
USD 87.45
EUR 103.46
RUB 1.14
English

Poultry population in Kyrgyzstan reached 8.6 million in 2025

The poultry population in Kyrgyzstan reached 8.6 million in 2025, the National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Total livestock figures at the end of 2025

  • Cattle: 1,859 million heads (up 1.7 percent), including 934,881 cows (up 1.8 percent).
  • Sheep and goats: 6,331,600 heads (up 0.8 percent). The share of breeding stock reached 71 percent.
  • Horses: 565,971 (up 2.3 percent).
  • Poultry: 8,650 million heads (up 11.9 percent).
  • Yaks: 66,858 (up 8.2 percent).
  • Pigs: 27,274 (an increase of 2.4 percent).

According to the National Statistical Committee, farms also own 23,751 donkeys, 11,290 rabbits, and 217 camels.

Regional distribution and growth leaders

The largest poultry population is concentrated in Chui region (approximately 40 percent of the total), followed by Jalal-Abad and Osh regions.

The largest cattle populations are concentrated in Osh (22 percent), Jalal-Abad (21 percent), and Chui (17 percent) regions. The most significant increase in cattle population was recorded in Batken region—an increase of 2.6 percent.

The leading sheep and goat populations are in Jalal-Abad (22.5 percent), Naryn (17.7 percent), and Osh (17.3 percent) regions. In Chui region, their numbers increased by 4.6 percent, while in Naryn region, they decreased by 0.8 percent.

Naryn region remains the leader in horse breeding (26.3 percent of the total) and yak breeding (47.1 percent).

Keeping animals in remote facilities

A significant part of the animals is kept in isolated facilities (sheepfolds, wintering areas). For example, 57 percent of all pigs, 45 percent of poultry, and approximately 18 percent of horses are kept in such facilities.
link: https://24.kg/english/362773/
views: 62
Print
Related
Up to 15,000 tons of chicken meat to be produced annually in Kemin
New poultry farm opened in Bazar-Korgon district
Cabinet Chairman inspects construction of poultry processing plant in Naryn
Largest poultry farm opened in Chui region
12,000 tons of poultry meat to be produced in Issyk-Kul district
Construction of large poultry farm begins in Chui region
Farmers can earn 50,000 soms on mobile poultry farm - Bakyt Torobaev
Restoration of Batken: Construction of poultry farm completed
Kyrgyzstan to test poultry meat for antibiotics
Increase in production of wool and chicken eggs registered in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Constitutional Court sets date for next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan Constitutional Court sets date for next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan
Shaiyrbek Tashiev denies criminal case and detention reports Shaiyrbek Tashiev denies criminal case and detention reports
Bloggers Sary Kyz and Argen Sigma to assist officials in developing tourism Bloggers Sary Kyz and Argen Sigma to assist officials in developing tourism
Parliamentary Committee approves Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov as SCNS Chairman Parliamentary Committee approves Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov as SCNS Chairman
19 February, Thursday
16:41
Poultry population in Kyrgyzstan reached 8.6 million in 2025 Poultry population in Kyrgyzstan reached 8.6 million in...
16:27
Another Deputy Mayor of Osh city resigns
16:20
Taalaibek Masabirov elected head of Ala-Too parliamentary group
16:00
Ex-Speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu announces resignation as MP
15:04
Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia discuss 2nd phase of school construction project