The poultry population in Kyrgyzstan reached 8.6 million in 2025, the National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Total livestock figures at the end of 2025

Cattle: 1,859 million heads (up 1.7 percent), including 934,881 cows (up 1.8 percent).

Sheep and goats: 6,331,600 heads (up 0.8 percent). The share of breeding stock reached 71 percent.

Horses: 565,971 (up 2.3 percent).

Poultry: 8,650 million heads (up 11.9 percent).

Yaks: 66,858 (up 8.2 percent).

Pigs: 27,274 (an increase of 2.4 percent).

According to the National Statistical Committee, farms also own 23,751 donkeys, 11,290 rabbits, and 217 camels.

Regional distribution and growth leaders

The largest poultry population is concentrated in Chui region (approximately 40 percent of the total), followed by Jalal-Abad and Osh regions.

The largest cattle populations are concentrated in Osh (22 percent), Jalal-Abad (21 percent), and Chui (17 percent) regions. The most significant increase in cattle population was recorded in Batken region—an increase of 2.6 percent.

The leading sheep and goat populations are in Jalal-Abad (22.5 percent), Naryn (17.7 percent), and Osh (17.3 percent) regions. In Chui region, their numbers increased by 4.6 percent, while in Naryn region, they decreased by 0.8 percent.

Naryn region remains the leader in horse breeding (26.3 percent of the total) and yak breeding (47.1 percent).

Keeping animals in remote facilities

A significant part of the animals is kept in isolated facilities (sheepfolds, wintering areas). For example, 57 percent of all pigs, 45 percent of poultry, and approximately 18 percent of horses are kept in such facilities.