Boxers from Kyrgyzstan to take part in World Championships in Liverpool

Athletes from Kyrgyzstan will take part in the 2025 World Boxing Championships. The National Olympic Committee of Kyrgyzstan reported on social media.

The World Boxing tournament will be held from September 4 to 14 in Liverpool (England).

A total of 20 sets of medals will be contested among men and women.

The national team of Kyrgyzstan will include eight athletes under the leadership of head coach Daniyar Tologon uulu and his assistant Ulan Sagynbaev.