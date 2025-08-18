Director and Editor-in-Chief of Kyrgyzfilm Film Studio resign

Director of Kyrgyzfilm Film Studio Akzholtoy Bekbolotov and Editor-in-Chief Nazim Mendebairov have submitted letters of resignation at their own request.

In an interview with 24.kg news agency, Nazim Mendebairov noted that his resignation was related to his transfer to another position. However, he did not name where and by whom he was appointed, since the order had not yet been signed. He did not comment on the investigation conducted by the State Committee for National Security into corruption in Kyrgyzfilm.

On July 3, film director, actor, and producer Bakyt Mukul told about corruption in the National Film Studio Kyrgyzfilm and addressed the head of the Ministry of Culture Mirbek Mambetaliev. He was outraged that the minister was ignoring bribery in a government agency.

After this, the National Film Studio Kyrgyzfilm represented by its director Akzholtoy Bekbolotov filed a lawsuit against Bakyt Mukul. The plaintiffs believe that the film director’s statements defame the reputation of Kyrgyzfilm.