Services sector remains dominant in Kyrgyzstan’s GDP — Ministry of Economy

The services sector continues to hold the dominant share in Kyrgyzstan’s GDP, providing the largest contribution to economic growth. The Ministry of Economy and Commerce reported.

According to the ministry, the volume of services reached 676.8 billion soms in January—July 2025, marking a 10.3 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

The strong growth in the sector was driven by an expansion in lending (consumer loans rose by 37.9 percent in January—June 2025), higher household incomes (the average monthly nominal wage grew by 19.6 percent in January—June 2025; the average pension rose by 14.2 percent in January—July 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, and a 26.1 percent increase was registered in net inflows of cross-border remittances in January—June 2025 year-on-year).

The largest share within the services sector comes from wholesale and retail trade (30.9 percent), followed by transportation and storage services (9.4 percent), financial intermediation and insurance services (10.2 percent).

The turnover of wholesale and retail trade, including vehicle and motorcycle repair, amounted to 209 billion soms in January—July 2025, showing a growth rate of 119.5 percent.

Transport and storage services generated 63.3 billion soms over the same period, up 7.3 percent.

Meanwhile, services provided by hotels and restaurants grew by 28.9 percent compared to January—July 2024, reaching 27.3 billion soms.
