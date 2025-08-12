15:36
About 2,000 trees cut down in Bishkek in 2025

About 2,000 trees have been cut down in the capital in 2025. The chief agronomist at Bishkekzelenstroy municipal enterprise Zhanybek Zhumaliev told at a briefing.

According to him, about 1,000 trees were cut down during the reconstruction of Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue alone.

«According to the production program, it is planned to cut down 600-700 trees per year, unfortunately, it turns out more due to the reconstruction of roads and construction of facilities. If green spaces fall under construction, laying communications, and so on, this must be documented. A replacement amount is paid for each tree, after which it can be cut down,» Zhanybek Zhumaliev said.

He noted that the enterprise has 248,000 deciduous and coniferous trees on its balance. Green spaces behind sidewalks and in the courtyards of multi-story buildings do not belong to the enterprise.

«About 50-60 percent of green spaces in the city have outlived their usefulness. For example, the lifespan of poplars along Aitmatov Avenue is 50 years, in mini parks and parks their lifespan is, of course, longer — 70-80 years. The lifespan of oak trees is 150-200 years. Trees that have outlived their usefulness begin to rot inside,» the agronomist said.
link: https://24.kg/english/339331/
