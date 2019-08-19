13:27
Trees cut down in Grigoryevsky Gorge

Several dozen trees have been cut down in Grigoryevsky Gorge in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Readers informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, traces of mass destruction of fir trees are visible in two places. At the same time, no one knows who and why cut down the trees.

«We decided to go to Grigoryevsky Gorge on the weekend and were unpleasantly surprised. Trees are being cut down already there. At first, we thought that the spruce trees fell due to rain or wind. But then we saw traces of special equipment that drove across the river. Who needed to clear the site here in such a barbaric way?» the readers ask.
