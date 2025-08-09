21:44
USD 87.45
EUR 101.77
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstani Usman Kaparov wins bronze at Asian Youth Championship

Boxer from Kyrgyzstan Usman Kaparov won a bronze medal at the Asian Youth Boxing Championship in Thailand. The tournament among athletes under 19 is taking place in Bangkok.

The Kyrgyzstani competed in the 75 kg weight category. He started from the quarter-final stage and defeated his opponent from Sri Lanka in the second round.

In the semi-final, Usman Kaparov competed with the representative of Uzbekistan Mukhammadjon Yakupboev. Following the results of three rounds, the judges gave the victory to the Uzbek unanimously — 5:0. Thus, the Kyrgyz boxer took third place and won a bronze medal.
link: https://24.kg/english/339051/
views: 172
Print
Related
Boxer Munarbek Seitbek uulu wins debut fight in professional ring
First International Boxing Tournament in Kyrgyzstan starts in Bishkek
Boxers from Kyrgyzstan to take part in World Cup in Kazakhstan
Boxers from Kyrgyzstan win six medals at tournament in USA
International professional boxing tournament to be held in Bishkek
Boxers from Kyrgyzstan win three medals at Youth World Cup
Boxers from Kyrgyzstan win two medals at International Tournament in Russia
Boxers from Kyrgyzstan win medals at International Tournament in Spain
Kyrgyzstani Arvaz Akhmadi named best Asian boxer among juniors in 2024
Boxer Munarbek Seyitbek uulu awarded Order of Manas III degree
Popular
Temporary ban on scrap metal exports planned to be extended again Temporary ban on scrap metal exports planned to be extended again
Kyrgyzstan advocates for infrastructure development in landlocked countries Kyrgyzstan advocates for infrastructure development in landlocked countries
Flash floods sweep away village in India, leaving dead and missing Flash floods sweep away village in India, leaving dead and missing
Construction of nuclear power plant to begin 200 km from Kyrgyzstan’s border Construction of nuclear power plant to begin 200 km from Kyrgyzstan’s border
9 August, Saturday
20:43
Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airline...
20:35
Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan held in Turkmenistan
20:30
Bishkek to host 2nd International Kurak Festival
20:25
Bishkek City Hall invites investors to develop public restroom network
20:18
Cosmonaut Salizhan Sharipov receives Kyrgyz passport from Cabinet Chairman