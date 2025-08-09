Kyrgyzstani Usman Kaparov wins bronze at Asian Youth Championship

Boxer from Kyrgyzstan Usman Kaparov won a bronze medal at the Asian Youth Boxing Championship in Thailand. The tournament among athletes under 19 is taking place in Bangkok.

The Kyrgyzstani competed in the 75 kg weight category. He started from the quarter-final stage and defeated his opponent from Sri Lanka in the second round.

In the semi-final, Usman Kaparov competed with the representative of Uzbekistan Mukhammadjon Yakupboev. Following the results of three rounds, the judges gave the victory to the Uzbek unanimously — 5:0. Thus, the Kyrgyz boxer took third place and won a bronze medal.