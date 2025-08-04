Children of former president hold charity event in Koi-Tash

A charity meeting with special guests — children with cancer who are in remission — was held on the territory of the house of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev in the village of Koi-Tash. The daughter of the former head of state, Aliya Shagieva, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the open-air event was organized jointly with her brother Kadyrbek Atambayev and «Pomogat Legko» Foundation.

«In the atmosphere of nature and creativity, the children were able to simply be themselves, without labels and judgment. Thanks to the children for the courage, warmth and inspiration that they gave us all! Eternal remission to all!» Aliya Shagieva said.

The participants of the meeting drew, talked and spent time outdoors in an informal, friendly atmosphere. Representatives of the foundation noted that such events help children in remission feel confident and supported by society.

This is not the first time that the Atambayev family has participated in social and charitable initiatives. In recent years, Aliya Shagieva has been actively involved in creativity, and has also come up with initiatives in the field of mental and physical health.