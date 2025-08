The President of Kyrgyzstan signed an order, according to which Erkeaiym Seitkazieva has been relieved of her post as head of the state administration — head of Issyk-Ata district of Chui region.

It is noted that she submitted a letter of resignation. Erkeaiym Seitkazieva was the only female district head in Kyrgyzstan. She had worked as the head of the district for only five months.

By another order, Sadyr Japarov appointed Almazbek Rakhmankulov to this post.