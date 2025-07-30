10:18
USD 87.32
EUR 101.06
RUB 1.08
English

Agriculture Ministry launches digital platform for holding land lease tenders

The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan has launched a digital platform for holding land lease tenders. The press service of the ministry reported.

According to it, the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry is launching a single digital platform agrojer.kg for holding tenders for leasing plots from the state fund of agricultural land. It provides a full electronic cycle from registration to selection of applicants. The system was created to ensure transparency and accessibility of the process.

The portal now offers a range of convenient features, including:

  • Registration via phone number and SMS code
  • Online bid application submission with attached documents
  • Participation in multiple tenders simultaneously
  • An interactive map with full details on each land plot
  • A personal account to track bid status
  • Automatic notifications on progress and results

Documents are checked by district departments of agricultural development. If a complete package of documents is provided, the applicant is admitted to the tender.
link: https://24.kg/english/337930/
views: 89
Print
Related
6,000 farmers receive loans under Financing of Agriculture project
Agriculture Ministry warns of possible drought and feed shortages in Kyrgyzstan
Sprinkler irrigation system launched in Aitmatov district
Seedlings from Serbia: Kyrgyzstan plans to develop viticulture
Farmers in Chon-Alai begin growing thornless sea buckthorn
Famous Heinz ketchup made from tomatoes grown in Zhaiyl district
Seven new machine and tractor stations opened in Kyrgyzstan
Champion livestock breeder receives 10 hectares of land from authorities
Construction of 9 "smart" greenhouses to be completed in Kyrgyzstan by autumn
Agriculture Ministry and Turkish Ambassador discuss preferential customs terms
Popular
Construction of solar power plant in Issyk-Kul: Investment agreement signed Construction of solar power plant in Issyk-Kul: Investment agreement signed
Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Eswatini Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Eswatini
Another earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan Another earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
New logistics center of Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC being prepared for launch New logistics center of Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC being prepared for launch
30 July, Wednesday
09:51
Agriculture Ministry launches digital platform for holding land lease tenders Agriculture Ministry launches digital platform for hold...
09:42
6,000 farmers receive loans under Financing of Agriculture project
09:33
Plane bound for Osh from Moscow makes emergency landing in Samara
09:27
Earthquake registered in southern Kyrgyzstan
29 July, Tuesday
21:19
Sadyr Japarov meets with Emomali Rahmon in Cholpon-Ata city
21:13
Severe hailstorm destroys over 600 hectares of bean crops in Talas region
21:05
Kyrgyzstan and USA strengthen investment partnership
20:55
Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan to visit Kyrgyzstan
20:52
Temu intends to register in Kyrgyzstan and operate under local laws