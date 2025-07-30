Agriculture Ministry launches digital platform for holding land lease tenders

The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan has launched a digital platform for holding land lease tenders. The press service of the ministry reported.

According to it, the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry is launching a single digital platform agrojer.kg for holding tenders for leasing plots from the state fund of agricultural land. It provides a full electronic cycle from registration to selection of applicants. The system was created to ensure transparency and accessibility of the process.

The portal now offers a range of convenient features, including:

Registration via phone number and SMS code

Online bid application submission with attached documents

Participation in multiple tenders simultaneously

An interactive map with full details on each land plot

A personal account to track bid status

Automatic notifications on progress and results

Documents are checked by district departments of agricultural development. If a complete package of documents is provided, the applicant is admitted to the tender.