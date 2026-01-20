Licenses of 35 pawnshops suspended in Kyrgyzstan over year

In 2025, the licenses of 35 pawnshops were suspended in Kyrgyzstan. Suyorkul Ashimzhan uulu, head of a department at the Financial Market Regulation and Supervision Service, told Kabar news agency.

According to him, if violations stipulated by the Code of Offenses are identified in the activities of pawnshops, fines are imposed. If illegal activities continue, measures may be taken up to and including license revocation.

«After amendments to the legislation, pawnshop interest rates must not exceed 30 percent. If they violate this limit, set arbitrary rates, or continue to breach legal requirements, we conduct unscheduled inspections. If violations are confirmed, fines are imposed. If a pawnshop continues illegal activities, measures up to license revocation may be applied,» he said.

According to the regulator, about 40 pawnshops were inspected last year, with fines imposed and mandatory orders issued. The maximum fine reached 310,000 soms.

Suyorkul Ashimzhan uulu clarified that in 2025 alone, about 35 licenses were suspended, while most companies eliminated the identified violations within 30 days.

SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev recently called for inspections of all pawnshops. According to him, the inspections should be carried out jointly with representatives of the Tax Service and the National Bank.