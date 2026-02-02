21:27
USD 87.45
EUR 103.64
RUB 1.14
English

Pawnshops on verge of major changes: Cabinet introduces tough standards

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan issued a resolution «On Pawnshop Activities,» bringing the most extensive changes to regulation of the sector in recent years. The document aims to increase transparency, strengthen capital requirements, and protect citizens from illegal operations.

The draft resolution provides for a sharp increase in the minimum authorized capital for pawnshops:

  • from January 1, 2025 — at least 3 million soms;
  • from July 1, 2026 — at least 7 million soms;
  • from July 1, 2027 — at least 14 million soms;
  • from July 1, 2028 — at least 20 million soms.

Authorities believe these measures will help clear the market of small and unreliable operators that often violate rules on handling pledged property and pose risks to clients.

The resolution also approves a new regulation on minimum requirements for organizing pawnshop activities. It sets standards for operations, transaction procedures, storage of pledged property, record-keeping, and expands obligations to comply with legislation on combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

At the same time, a number of previous regulatory documents — ranging from resolutions adopted in 2017 to amendments introduced between 2022 and 2025 — will be repealed. As a result, the pawnshop regulatory system will be fully renewed and unified under a single legal framework.

Pawnshop operators are given six months to bring their activities into compliance with the new requirements.

Earlier, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev instructed authorities to conduct a comprehensive inspection of all pawnshops across the country. The inspections will cover financial reporting, the legality of pledge operations, and compliance with safety requirements.
link: https://24.kg/english/360287/
views: 131
Print
Related
Licenses of 35 pawnshops suspended in Kyrgyzstan over year
Kamchybek Tashiev orders full inspection of all pawnshops
Sevenfold increase of authorized capital of pawnshops planned in Kyrgyzstan
Parliament reduces loan rates for pawnshops to 29.83 percent per annum
Microcredit organizations and pawnshops obliged to reduce interest rates
Popular
Danone recalls baby formula in Germany, brand's products also sold in Kyrgyzstan Danone recalls baby formula in Germany, brand's products also sold in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damage reported Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damage reported
EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia
Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall
2 February, Monday
21:03
Adylbek Kasymaliev arrives in UAE on working visit Adylbek Kasymaliev arrives in UAE on working visit
20:54
Maternity hospital in Osh reopened after major renovations
20:47
Cabinet Chairman takes control of investigation into tragic incident at Jerooy
20:41
SCNS conducts raid against Yakyn Inkar: Extremist materials seized
20:35
Pawnshops on verge of major changes: Cabinet introduces tough standards