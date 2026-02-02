Pawnshops on verge of major changes: Cabinet introduces tough standards

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan issued a resolution «On Pawnshop Activities,» bringing the most extensive changes to regulation of the sector in recent years. The document aims to increase transparency, strengthen capital requirements, and protect citizens from illegal operations.

The draft resolution provides for a sharp increase in the minimum authorized capital for pawnshops:

from January 1, 2025 — at least 3 million soms;

from July 1, 2026 — at least 7 million soms;

from July 1, 2027 — at least 14 million soms;

from July 1, 2028 — at least 20 million soms.

Authorities believe these measures will help clear the market of small and unreliable operators that often violate rules on handling pledged property and pose risks to clients.

The resolution also approves a new regulation on minimum requirements for organizing pawnshop activities. It sets standards for operations, transaction procedures, storage of pledged property, record-keeping, and expands obligations to comply with legislation on combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

At the same time, a number of previous regulatory documents — ranging from resolutions adopted in 2017 to amendments introduced between 2022 and 2025 — will be repealed. As a result, the pawnshop regulatory system will be fully renewed and unified under a single legal framework.

Pawnshop operators are given six months to bring their activities into compliance with the new requirements.

Earlier, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev instructed authorities to conduct a comprehensive inspection of all pawnshops across the country. The inspections will cover financial reporting, the legality of pledge operations, and compliance with safety requirements.