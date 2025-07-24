20:37
Construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway discussed in Bishkek

A meeting with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Zhao Leji took place in Bishkek. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway was named one of the key joint projects. The authorities emphasize that this is not just an infrastructure facility, but a step towards regional integration and diversification of logistics routes. Construction has already begun in Kyrgyzstan, and the Kyrgyz side is resolving all organizational issues within the established time frame.

The head of the Chinese Parliament Zhao Leji said that the railway would serve as a bridge of friendship and cooperation between the peoples. He expressed confidence that all project goals would be successfully achieved.

During the meeting, an exhibition dedicated to the construction of the railway was presented.

The Cabinet of Ministers noted that China remains one of the main trade and economic partners of Kyrgyzstan. More than 3,000 companies with Chinese capital are registered in the country. They work in such industries as trade, construction, mining and manufacturing, agriculture, logistics, tourism and services.

According to the Kyrgyz side, the broad participation of Chinese businesses reflects the high level of economic cooperation between the countries and creates a basis for the implementation of large projects.
