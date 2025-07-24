11:11
Kyrgyzstan leads EAEU in construction work

Kyrgyzstan became a leader among Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states in terms of construction work. Experts from the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) presented the data.

Overall, the volume of construction work across the EAEU increased by 6.8 percent from January to May 2025 compared to the same period last year.

All member countries reported growth, with the highest rate recorded in Kyrgyzstan— 1.9 times increase. It was followed by Armenia (29 percent), Kazakhstan (15.4 percent), Belarus (12.3 percent), and Russia (5.5 percent).

In January—February 2025, the EEC reported a 12.1 percent growth in the construction sector in Kyrgyzstan.

According to EEC statistics, Kyrgyzstan also led the EAEU in construction volumes at the end of last year with a 38.3 percent increase.
link: https://24.kg/english/337335/
views: 102
