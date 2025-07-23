Only citizen of Kyrgyzstan can head SCO Cultural Center

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended the regulation governing the establishment of the State Institution «Cultural and Integration Center of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization». The updated document was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev on July 17, 2025.

Under the new rule, the position of director can now be held only by a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic who does not hold citizenship of any other country.

The position is currently held by Nursultan Adenov.

The new regulation will come into force 10 days after signing.