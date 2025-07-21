Deputy Finance Minister of Russia appointed Chairman of Board of RKDF

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin appointed Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov to the post of Chairman of the Board of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF). The corresponding order was published on the official portal of legal information.

Previously, the post of Chairman of the Board of the Fund was held by Timur Maksimov, who was Deputy Finance Minister until October 2023.

Ivan Chebeskov became Deputy Finance Minister in November 2023. Before that, from 2020 to 2023, he headed the Financial Policy Department of the Finance Ministry. In 2013-2016, he held the position of Executive Director at UBS Bank, and then Head of Department and Vice President at VTB.

Artem Novikov heads the RKDF on the Kyrgyz side.

The Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF) is a fund established by the governments of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation in accordance with the agreement of November 24, 2014. The goal of the fund is to promote economic cooperation between the countries, modernization and development of the Kyrgyz economy, as well as support for Kyrgyz businesses in adapting to the conditions of the Eurasian Economic Union.