Kyrgyz farmers advised on winter wheat varieties to plant

Kyrgyz farmers have been advised on varieties of winter wheat to sow. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the Department of Crop and Horticulture Expertise has urged farmers to plant winter wheat and recommended the use of high-yield varieties.

Among local varieties suitable for the country’s conditions and resistant to drought and cold, the ministry recommended Intensivnaya, Zubkov, Vlada, and Adyr. Their yields reach 60–94 centners per hectare, with protein content of 13–16 percent and gluten levels of up to 30 percent.

For irrigated lands in the southern and northern regions, several foreign varieties have proven effective: Licamero (France), Trizo (Germany), Yesaul, Alekseich, Timiryazevka 150, Bagrat, Gurt (Russia), as well as ASR and Davr (Uzbekistan).

For non-irrigated (rain-fed) lands, the recommended variety is Steklovidnaya 24 from Kazakhstan.

Use of these varieties could increase yields and crop resilience while also improving grain quality.