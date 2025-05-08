Kazakhstan's wheat exports to Kyrgyzstan doubles

Uzbekistan became the main buyer of new-crop grain exported by Kazakhstan. Forbes Kazakhstan reports.

From September last year over an eight-month period, Kazakhstan exported 7.6 million tons of wheat — a 58 percent increase compared to the same period of the previous year.

The largest volume went to Uzbekistan, totaling 2.7 million tons, which is nearly 30 percent more than last season.

Tajikistan takes second place with 1.1 million tons, which is 1.5 times more than the previous amount.

Iran takes third place with 889,000 tons — 16 times more than in the 2023–2024 season.

The sharpest increase in exports was recorded to Azerbaijan — almost 114 times, to 569,000 tons. Supplies to Afghanistan increased by a third — up to 270,000 tons.

The volume of wheat exports to Kyrgyzstan doubled and amounted to 181,000 tons.