Kyrgyzstani boxer Munarbek Seitbek uulu won his debut fight in the professional ring. The State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The bout took place during a professional boxing night of friendship held in Bishkek, organized by the SAIKOU LUSH promotion.

Seitbek uulu competed with Conrad Sseruyangefrom Uganda and won by unanimous decision of the judges.