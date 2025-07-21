12:26
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

First International Boxing Tournament in Kyrgyzstan starts in Bishkek

The first International Professional Boxing Tournament in Kyrgyzstan has started in Bishkek. Speaker of the Parliament Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu took part in its opening.

He wished all the participants success and expressed gratitude to the organizers.

«An international tournament of such a high level is being held in Bishkek for the first time. The participation of famous boxers, world champions and Olympic favorites in the tournament speaks of its importance. Therefore, I am deeply convinced that the international competitions will be remembered not only as a competition of the strongest, but will also contribute to the promotion of Kyrgyz sports. The main thing is that the tournament contributes to strengthening unity and becomes a good platform for improving the skills of boxers,» the Speaker of Parliament said.

Recall, the silver medalist of the Paris Olympics, boxer Munarbek Seyitbek uulu, has turned professional and is also preparing for a fight at this tournament.

The International Professional Boxing Tournament is organized with the support of the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports and the Japanese promotion company SAIKOU LUSH.
link: https://24.kg/english/336918/
views: 152
Print
Related
Boxer Munarbek Seitbek uulu wins debut fight in professional ring
Boxers from Kyrgyzstan to take part in World Cup in Kazakhstan
Boxers from Kyrgyzstan win six medals at tournament in USA
International professional boxing tournament to be held in Bishkek
Boxers from Kyrgyzstan win three medals at Youth World Cup
Boxers from Kyrgyzstan win two medals at International Tournament in Russia
Boxers from Kyrgyzstan win medals at International Tournament in Spain
Kyrgyzstani Arvaz Akhmadi named best Asian boxer among juniors in 2024
Boxer Munarbek Seyitbek uulu awarded Order of Manas III degree
Kyrgyzfilm plans to shoot film about boxer Munarbek Seyitbek uulu
Popular
ISIS supporter detained in Kyrgyzstan ISIS supporter detained in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan imports 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2025 Kyrgyzstan imports 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2025
First freight train departs on China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan route First freight train departs on China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan route
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan granted new powers Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan granted new powers
21 July, Monday
12:06
U23 Football Tournament: Kyrgyzstan draws with Oman U23 Football Tournament: Kyrgyzstan draws with Oman
11:54
1,286 social contracts signed in Kyrgyzstan to launch family projects
11:44
Boxer Munarbek Seitbek uulu wins debut fight in professional ring
11:29
Fake certificates for goods, including from Kyrgyzstan, to be revoked in EAEU
11:13
Another former employee of Kloop summoned for questioning