First International Boxing Tournament in Kyrgyzstan starts in Bishkek

The first International Professional Boxing Tournament in Kyrgyzstan has started in Bishkek. Speaker of the Parliament Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu took part in its opening.

He wished all the participants success and expressed gratitude to the organizers.

«An international tournament of such a high level is being held in Bishkek for the first time. The participation of famous boxers, world champions and Olympic favorites in the tournament speaks of its importance. Therefore, I am deeply convinced that the international competitions will be remembered not only as a competition of the strongest, but will also contribute to the promotion of Kyrgyz sports. The main thing is that the tournament contributes to strengthening unity and becomes a good platform for improving the skills of boxers,» the Speaker of Parliament said.

Recall, the silver medalist of the Paris Olympics, boxer Munarbek Seyitbek uulu, has turned professional and is also preparing for a fight at this tournament.

The International Professional Boxing Tournament is organized with the support of the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports and the Japanese promotion company SAIKOU LUSH.