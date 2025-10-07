14:08
Ak-Suu Health Center for teachers returned to state

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) revealed the illegal sale of Ak-Suu Health Center, built for teachers. The press center of the SCNS reported.

The health center in the village of Ak-Suu in Issyk-Kul region belonged to the Central Committee of the Trade Union of Education and Science Workers. In 2012, the former leadership of the Central Committee sold it to a private individual.

As a result of investigative and operational activities, SCNS determined that the total value of the center was 54,118,630 soms.

The Ak-Suu Health Center has now been transferred to the state.
