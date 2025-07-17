15:50
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Access to payment infrastructure to be improved for persons with disabilities

In order to ensure access of persons with disabilities to the payment infrastructure and banking services, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic adopted a resolution on minimum requirements for providing remote/distance banking services in the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the resolution, commercial banks, payment organizations and other legal entities providing banking and payment services must adapt mobile applications, ATMs and payment terminals for persons with disabilities within the timeframe established by the resolution.
link: https://24.kg/english/336586/
views: 51
Print
Related
Paraswimming festival for people with disabilities held in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan mandates banking support services for public procurement contracts
More than 527 million soms paid to assistants of citizens with disabilities
Bank transparency rating to be compiled in Kyrgyzstan
ATMs to have functions accessible to people with disabilities
Electoral deposit to be reduced for candidates for deputies with disabilities
Training course for people with disabilities launched in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek City Drama Theater to host first inclusive theatrical performance
Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities
Number of employed people with disabilities increases in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Illegal scheme for issuing medical diplomas to foreigners revealed in Kyrgyzstan Illegal scheme for issuing medical diplomas to foreigners revealed in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of new Telegram scam National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of new Telegram scam
Jeenbek Kulubaev to attend SCO Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Tianjin Jeenbek Kulubaev to attend SCO Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Tianjin
Green youth: Who and why is saving nature in Kyrgyzstan Green youth: Who and why is saving nature in Kyrgyzstan
17 July, Thursday
15:36
Access to payment infrastructure to be improved for persons with disabilities Access to payment infrastructure to be improved for per...
15:25
ISIS supporter detained in Kyrgyzstan
15:10
Champion livestock breeder receives 10 hectares of land from authorities
15:01
Employees of Eti Bakyr Tereksai familiarize themselves with work of Kumtor mine
14:51
Abuse of official powers: Civil servants detained in Osh city