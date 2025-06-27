Kyrgyzstan plans to restore state horse breeding farms

It is planned to restore state horse breeding farms in Kyrgyzstan. It was announced during Minister of Agriculture Bakyt Torobaev’s visit to the Center for the Development of Ethnic Culture, Horse Sports Industry, and Purebred Horse Breeding in Cholpon-Ata, Issyk-Kul district. The ministry’s press service reported.

According to the ministry, the main goal of all purebred horse breeding entities is to improve the breeding and productive qualities of horses by using genetic and modern biotechnological methods and techniques.

«On average, horse breeding produces 30,000 tons of live weight meat annually, as well as 5,000–6,000 tons of mare’s milk for making kumys. Of the total horse population, meat breeds account for 26–30 percent. The sports sector includes horses bred for national and classic sports. One of our main objectives is to work on reorganizing and restoring state horse breeding farms to preserve and revive the gene pool of the Kyrgyz horse,» Bakyt Torobaev said.