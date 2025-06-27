Kyrgyzstan plans to restore state horse breeding farms

It is planned to restore state horse breeding farms in Kyrgyzstan. It was announced during Minister of Agriculture Bakyt Torobaev’s visit to the Center for the Development of Ethnic Culture, Horse Sports Industry, and Purebred Horse Breeding in Cholpon-Ata, Issyk-Kul district. The ministry’s press service reported.
According to the ministry, the main goal of all purebred horse breeding entities is to improve the breeding and productive qualities of horses by using genetic and modern biotechnological methods and techniques.