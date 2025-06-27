16:26
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstan plans to restore state horse breeding farms

It is planned to restore state horse breeding farms in Kyrgyzstan. It was announced during Minister of Agriculture Bakyt Torobaev’s visit to the Center for the Development of Ethnic Culture, Horse Sports Industry, and Purebred Horse Breeding in Cholpon-Ata, Issyk-Kul district. The ministry’s press service reported.

According to the ministry, the main goal of all purebred horse breeding entities is to improve the breeding and productive qualities of horses by using genetic and modern biotechnological methods and techniques.

«On average, horse breeding produces 30,000 tons of live weight meat annually, as well as 5,000–6,000 tons of mare’s milk for making kumys. Of the total horse population, meat breeds account for 26–30 percent. The sports sector includes horses bred for national and classic sports. One of our main objectives is to work on reorganizing and restoring state horse breeding farms to preserve and revive the gene pool of the Kyrgyz horse,» Bakyt Torobaev said.
link: https://24.kg/english/334481/
views: 94
Print
Related
245 purebred horses imported to Kyrgyzstan
Bashkortostan almost triples horse exports to Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan
More than 5.6 million soms to be spent on horses rent for World Nomad Games
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to outpace all Central Asian and EAEU countries in GDP growth in 2025 Kyrgyzstan to outpace all Central Asian and EAEU countries in GDP growth in 2025
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Malaysia President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Malaysia
Switzerland and Great Britain - main buyers of Kyrgyz gold Switzerland and Great Britain - main buyers of Kyrgyz gold
Regular passenger flights Tashkent — Tamchy launched Regular passenger flights Tashkent — Tamchy launched
27 June, Friday
16:17
Eleven Kyrgyzstanis successfully evacuated from Israel Eleven Kyrgyzstanis successfully evacuated from Israel
16:11
Citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Moldova open drug lab in Khabarovsk Krai
16:05
New KRSU campus planned to be built for $30 million by 2030
15:57
Sergei Volkov elected as Rector of Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University
15:50
Kyrgyzstan plans to restore state horse breeding farms