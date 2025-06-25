16:31
Pornographic websites to be blocked in Kyrgyzstan

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passed a bill prohibiting access to websites containing pornographic content in the Kyrgyz Republic’s internet space in the second and third readings.

The initiators are MPs Marlen Mamataliev, Dinara Ashimova, Zhalolidin Nurbaev, Talant Mamytov, Karim Khandzheza, Alisher Kozuev, Aibek Matkerimov, Kamila Talieva, Talaybek Masabirov, Yrysbek Atazhanov, Aibek Altynbekov, Suyunbek Omurzakov, and others.

According to the bill, «the distribution of content containing elements of a pornographic nature in the Internet space of the Kyrgyz Republic is not permitted.»

The document states that:

  • Access to a website or page of a pornographic nature must be restricted within 24 hours of receiving a request to do so;
  • The owner of the website or page must remove such content within 24 hours of receiving a request to do so from the authorized state body;
  • In case of refusal to remove the content or violation of the time limit, the website may be suspended for up to two months;
  • The owner has no right to create a new website or page on the Internet during the period of suspension of the website or page.

According to the draft law, anyone who believes that the content of a website or web page contains pornographic elements may contact the authorized state body.

If the law is adopted, the Cabinet of Ministers must create a register of prohibited websites containing pornographic elements, access to which will be blocked throughout the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/334124/
views: 136
