Access to websites with pornographic content banned in Kyrgyzstan

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed the Law «On the ban on access to websites containing elements of a pornographic nature in the Internet space.» The press service of the head of state reported.

As noted, the purpose of the document is «to protect the moral and ethical values of society, as well as the spiritual and moral health of the individual.»

The law introduces a ban on the distribution of content containing elements of a pornographic nature in the Internet space of Kyrgyzstan.

It is envisaged that the time of distribution of content containing elements of a pornographic nature is defined as the moment when this content first became available in the Internet space of the country or when the authorized state body received information about this content.

The authorized state body, having established the fact of distribution of pornographic content, makes a decision to suspend the work of the relevant site or its individual page on the Internet for up to two months from the moment such fact is established. This decision is mandatory for Internet providers, hosting providers, owners of sites and pages on the Internet.

In this regard, Internet providers, hosting providers, owners of websites and (or) pages in the Internet space of the Kyrgyz Republic are required to block access to content containing elements of a pornographic nature.

Violation of these requirements entails liability under the legislation on offenses.

The law comes into force after ten days from the date of official publication.