Pornography banned: President of Kyrgyzstan signs law

The President of Kyrgyzstan has signed amendments to the Code of Offences aimed at protecting society’s moral values and the spiritual and moral well-being of individuals.

The law amends Article 109 of the Code of Offences to establish liability for the production, display, possession, or advertising of works, printed publications, images, audio materials, or other items of a pornographic nature — committed without intent to sell — as well as other means of distributing such materials, including distribution via the Internet.

From now on, the distribution of content containing pornographic elements in Kyrgyzstan’s online space is prohibited.

The document also stipulates that: