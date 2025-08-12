Pornography banned: President of Kyrgyzstan signs law

The President of Kyrgyzstan has signed amendments to the Code of Offences aimed at protecting society’s moral values and the spiritual and moral well-being of individuals.
The law amends Article 109 of the Code of Offences to establish liability for the production, display, possession, or advertising of works, printed publications, images, audio materials, or other items of a pornographic nature — committed without intent to sell — as well as other means of distributing such materials, including distribution via the Internet.
From now on, the distribution of content containing pornographic elements in Kyrgyzstan’s online space is prohibited.
The document also stipulates that:
- Access to a pornographic website or webpage must be restricted within 24 hours of receiving an official request to do so;
- The website or page owner must delete such content within 24 hours of receiving a request from a competent state authority;
- If the owner refuses to remove the content or fails to meet the deadline, the site’s operation may be suspended for up to two months;
- The owner is not permitted to create a new website or webpage during the suspension period.