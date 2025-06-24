18:52
Two-year-old boy dies after falling from 14th floor in Bishkek

A two-year-old boy fell from the 14th floor of a building in Bishkek. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district informed 24.kg news agency.

The accident took place on June 23 in Ulan microdistrict. Law enforcement officers quickly arrived at the scene and found out that the child, identified as D.A., had fallen from the 14th floor. He was rushed to the hospital but, despite medical efforts, died from severe injuries.

All necessary forensic examinations have been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.
