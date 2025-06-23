18:06
Kyrgyzstanis to receive free legal advice on June 26

A campaign to provide free legal advice to the population, timed to the Lawyer’s Day, will be held in Kyrgyzstan on June 26. The head of the Department for Monitoring and Control of Implementation of the Legal Aid Service under the Ministry of Justice, Cholpon Bakirova, announced on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to her, the republican campaign is held under the motto «No to violence!» in order to increase legal literacy, primarily among women.

«Of course, citizens can get answers to various questions concerning not only violence (domestic, psychological, in the workplace), but also labor, family relations and other problems. According to the Law «On state-guaranteed legal aid», our service provides legal advice and qualified legal assistance,» Cholpon Bakirova said.

The main goals of the event are to protect the rights of citizens, improve legal awareness and legal culture of the population, as well as provide legal assistance to the population, improve access to justice, ensure and protect the rights and legitimate interests of citizens.

The event will be held throughout the country, citizens will be able to get answers to their questions from legal consultants of the legal aid service, specialists of state bodies in the areas of social protection, pension provision, documenting of citizens, as well as from specialists in land issues, notaries and lawyers of the state-guaranteed legal aid system.
link: https://24.kg/english/333807/
