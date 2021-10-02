12:11
Residents of Kaindy to get legal services for free

Residents of Kaindy city will be able to receive legal services free of charge. Press service of the Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan reports.

A free legal aid center was opened in the city. At least 32 similar centers operate in Kyrgyzstan.

State-guaranteed legal aid covers two important aspects: provision of legal information and services for citizens, as well as support in the process of legal proceedings, judicial and procedural assistance and representation.

The free legal aid center in Kaindy is located in Sadovy Lane, 7.
