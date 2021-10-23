13:14
President of Kyrgyzstan announces growth in foreign trade

For eight months of 2021, at least 350 enterprises were opened across the country, 4,776 jobs were created at them. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced today at a press conference.

According to him, the volume of the country’s foreign trade increased by 20 percent.

«Within eight months, the volume of foreign trade amounted to $4.4 billion. Trade with the EAEU countries increased by 26 percent, amounting to $2 billion,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He also noted that direct investment increased by 95 percent in the first half of the year and reached $321 million.

«Despite the pandemic, the government pays social benefits on time. For nine months, budget revenues increased by 129 billion soms, the plan was 107 percent fulfilled,» he added.
