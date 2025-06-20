19:06
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Metal barriers being installed on Bishkek-Naryn-Torugart road

Installation of metal barriers has begun on Bishkek-Naryn-Torugart highway. As the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan said, this is done to improve traffic safety.

It is noted that road markings are also being renewed along the road.

The installation of barrier fences and fresh markings will reduce the number of accidents and make the road safer for drivers and passengers, the ministry added.

Earlier, the Ministry of Transport reported that a 9.1-kilometer-long section of this road is planned for reconstruction.
link: https://24.kg/english/333572/
views: 76
Print
Related
Road expansion planned at Chui–Kurmanjan Datka intersection in Bishkek
Modern road to be built from Kadamdzhai to Chon-Alai
Section of Balykchy–Kochkor road to be periodically closed until September 1
Section of Frunze Street in Bishkek to be closed to traffic
Two more roads to be widened in Osh city
Kynda pass in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan to be opened in April
Aman Asrankulov Street opened for traffic in Osh city
Balykchy — Kochkor road section to be temporarily closed from March 5 to May 5
China to build three road interchanges in Bishkek
149 kilometers of roads repaired under investment projects in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list
Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family
Pipe burst in Bishkek leaves dozens of apartment buildings without water Pipe burst in Bishkek leaves dozens of apartment buildings without water
20 June, Friday
18:58
Cabinet approves new rules for issuing international permits to road carriers Cabinet approves new rules for issuing international pe...
18:53
963 doctors in Kyrgyzstan receive apartments from State Mortgage Company
18:48
Metal barriers being installed on Bishkek-Naryn-Torugart road
18:45
Driver’s license officially recognized as official state document in Kyrgyzstan
18:29
Kyrgyzstan tightens rules for sale of dairy products