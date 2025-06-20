Metal barriers being installed on Bishkek-Naryn-Torugart road

Installation of metal barriers has begun on Bishkek-Naryn-Torugart highway. As the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan said, this is done to improve traffic safety.

It is noted that road markings are also being renewed along the road.

The installation of barrier fences and fresh markings will reduce the number of accidents and make the road safer for drivers and passengers, the ministry added.

Earlier, the Ministry of Transport reported that a 9.1-kilometer-long section of this road is planned for reconstruction.