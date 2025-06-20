Wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win silver medals at Asian Championship in Vietnam

Athletes from Kyrgyzstan won medals at the Asian Youth Wrestling Championship in Vietnam. The United World Wrestling website reports.

In the 55-kilogram weight category in the Greco-Roman style, Nurbolot Berdikulov defeated representatives of China and Uzbekistan. In the final, he lost to a wrestler from Kazakhstan.

In the 76-kilogram weight category, Kaiyrgul Sharshebaeva lost to an athlete from India in the first round, but then defeated rivals from Kazakhstan and Mongolia. As a result, the Kyrgyzstani took second place.

Another athlete from the Kyrgyz Republic, Gulnura Tashtanbekova, won a bronze medal. In the 68-kilogram weight category, she defeated an athlete from Kazakhstan, but then lost to rivals from China and India. In the fight for third place, the Kyrgyz athlete defeated an athlete from Uzbekistan with a score 8:0.

Earlier, Asan Zhanyshov won the Asian Youth Championship in Greco-Roman wrestling, and Aruuke Kadyrbek kyzy won silver medal.