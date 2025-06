Kyrgyzstani Aruuke Kadyrbek kyzy took second place at the Asian Youth Wrestling Championship, which is taking place in Vietnam. The United World Wrestling website reports.

In the weight category up to 55 kilograms, the Kyrgyzstani defeated athletes from Vietnam, Kazakhstan and Mongolia.

In the final, she lost to the representative of India.

Recall, Kyrgyz athletes won seven medals at the Asian Youth Wrestling Championship on June 18.