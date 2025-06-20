Wrestler from Kyrgyzstan Asan Zhanyshov becomes champion of Asia (U23)

Kyrgyzstani Asan Zhanyshov took the first place at the Asian Youth Championship in Greco-Roman wrestling in Vietnam. The United World Wrestling website reports.

In the weight category up to 87 kilograms, the Kyrgyz wrestler defeated athletes from India, Kazakhstan, Thailand and Turkmenistan.

In the final, he competed with Maksat Sailau from Kazakhstan, whom he had already defeated in the group stage.

Recall, Kyrgyzstanis have already won seven medals at the Asian Youth Wrestling Championship on June 18. Aruuke Kadyrbek kyzy won silver on June 19.