Asian Wrestling Championship (U23): Kyrgyzstanis win seven medals

Kyrgyzstanis won seven medals on the first day of the Asian Youth Wrestling Championships, which kicked off in Vietnam. The United World Wrestling website says.
All seven athletes from the Kyrgyz Republic who participated in the tournament on June 18 won medals.
Results of the national team:
- Gold medal — Nurmanbet Raimaly uulu (up to 97 kilograms);
- Silver medal — Baiman Karimov (up to 67 kilograms), Kutman Temirbekov (up to 72 kilograms), Bekzat Orunkul uulu (up to 82 kilograms);
- Bronze medal — Kurmanbek Japarov (up to 60 kilograms), Erlan Mars uulu (up to 77 kilograms), Nurbolot Toktogonov (up to 130 kilograms).