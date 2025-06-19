11:56
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Asian Wrestling Championship (U23): Kyrgyzstanis win seven medals

Kyrgyzstanis won seven medals on the first day of the Asian Youth Wrestling Championships, which kicked off in Vietnam. The United World Wrestling website says.

All seven athletes from the Kyrgyz Republic who participated in the tournament on June 18 won medals.

Results of the national team:

  • Gold medal — Nurmanbet Raimaly uulu (up to 97 kilograms);
  • Silver medal — Baiman Karimov (up to 67 kilograms), Kutman Temirbekov (up to 72 kilograms), Bekzat Orunkul uulu (up to 82 kilograms);
  • Bronze medal — Kurmanbek Japarov (up to 60 kilograms), Erlan Mars uulu (up to 77 kilograms), Nurbolot Toktogonov (up to 130 kilograms).
link: https://24.kg/english/333281/
views: 85
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani Nurmanbet Raimaly uulu becomes Asian wrestling champion
Tashiev presents wrestler Orozobek Toktomambetov with Chevrolet Cobalt
Wrestling tournament in Mongolia: Taiyrbek Zhumashbek uulu wins gold
Wrestling tournament in Mongolia: Kyrgyzstani Orozobek Toktomambetov wins bronze
Wrestling tournament in Mongolia: Kyrgyzstanis take 1st place in team standings
Wrestling tournament in Mongolia: Kyrgyzstanis win six medals on first day
Asian Wrestling Championship: Kalmira Bilimbek kyzy wins bronze medal
Asian Wrestling Championships: Kyrgyzstani Aiperi Medet kyzy wins gold
Asian Wrestling Championship: Kyrgyzstani Razzak Beishekeev wins silver
Asian Wrestling Championship: Kyrgyzstani Razzak Beishekeev reaches final
Popular
Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list
Living by the rules and loving queues – Kyrgyzstani about life in Japan Living by the rules and loving queues – Kyrgyzstani about life in Japan
Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family
19 June, Thursday
11:34
Asian Wrestling Championship (U23): Kyrgyzstanis win seven medals Asian Wrestling Championship (U23): Kyrgyzstanis win se...
11:05
Yoga session for all to be held by Indian Embassy in Bishkek on June 21
10:57
Checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Uzbek border to operate around the clock
10:50
Traditional crafts fair Kyrgyz Shyrdagy to be held in At-Bashy
10:34
Cabinet Chairman presents Asian canoeing champion with 500,000 soms