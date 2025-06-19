15:01
Tailing dump processing project launched at Kumtor mine

Kubat Abdraimov, Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC, launched the tailing dump processing project at Kumtor mine.

As the company reported, this project is of great importance for increasing the production indicators of Kumtor Gold Company.

Kubat Abdraimov emphasized that the processing of tailing dump at Kumtor is a very complex and technologically intensive process that has no analogues in Kyrgyzstan.

«We should take into account the accumulated world experience when implementing similar projects. The construction of a complex for processing old tailings will be the most important component. However, I ask you to approach the project implementation with utmost care, not forgetting about safety and maintaining the ecological balance in the region,» the head of Kyrgyzaltyn said.

It was reported earlier that Kubat Abdraimov conducted an inspection at Kumtor mine to familiarize himself with the implementation of projects and production processes.
